Wendy Williams Flashes Huge Smile at Florida Airport Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams seems happy to be out of New York City ... smiling wide while scootering through an airport in Miami -- all while her guardianship fight carries on.

The former talk show host was filmed Saturday afternoon shortly after landing at Miami International Airport ... fuzzy black boots and a matching black coat on while maneuvering through the travel hub.

The most eye-catching part of the clip has to be Wendy's face ... 'cause she's clearly overjoyed to be out and about -- a beaming on her journey to a black SUV.

She doesn't say anything to the press corps following her around ... but, she can be heard laughing and chatting with the aides around her.

We hear she told them -- including a bodyguard -- that she was famished and could use a bite to eat. She also took a phone call right before she jumped into the car ... unclear with whom she was chatting.

As TMZ reported ... Wendy is down in Miami to celebrate her dad's 94th birthday -- the first time she's been able to socialize with others in months ... with a judge granting the trip amid her guardianship battle.

Wendy sat down with Harvey and lawyer Mark Geragos on the "2 Angry Men" podcast and revealed she was set to see her son Kevin this weekend at the gathering ... a situation she says won't be awkward despite her feeling that he mismanaged her money and partly triggered her guardianship.

We told you all about Wendy's guardianship in our new documentary "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" which came out earlier this week and is streaming free on Tubi. We spoke with her over the phone through her window -- because the restrictions around her are very strict.

WW has filed to end the legal guardianship -- which she says has led to her feeling like a prisoner ... and, the court battle is definitely coming.