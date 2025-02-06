Meek Mill Says Wendy Williams Was 'In A Daze' While Living In Same Building

Meek Mill is attesting to Wendy Williams being isolated while under her guardianship ... saying he witnessed it with his own eyes.

The rapper says he lived in the same building as Wendy in 2023, and he would question why she would be sitting in the lobby by herself.

In fact, he shares a photo of Wendy -- presumably in their building's lobby -- where she is clearly alone, sitting on a bench. Meeks describes her as being in a "daze," although it's not exactly clear based on the pic.

Meek's experience with Wendy came as a response to shared clip from TMZ's upcoming Tubi documentary, "Saving Wendy." Williams is extremely emotional while discussing the prospect of not being allowed to visit her father in Florida for his 94th birthday.

Fortunately, since our interview, a judge has authorized Wendy to go on the trip.

Add Meek Mill to the list of celebrities questioning the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams' guardianship ... including Luenell, Don Lemon and Charlamagne Tha God. As you know, Wendy's made no secret of wanting out of the assisted living facility where she currently resides.

