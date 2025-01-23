Comedian Luenell Says She Talked to Wendy Williams, Sounds Like the Old Wendy

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams sounds just like her old self, and she doesn't deserve to be locked up in a conservatorship that's bordering on a jail sentence ... so says the comedian Luenell.

We caught up with the comedian in Inglewood Thursday -- just days after we chatted with her at LAX -- and, Luenell says she's been blessed to have a real talk with Wendy on the phone.

She tells us Wendy sounded like the "old Wendy" -- totally and completely fine during their call ... and, Luenell even says she's clean and sober, which is good for everyone around her.

Luenell says she's anxious to get out of her conservatorship -- which she likens to an "incarceration" -- and, she's thankful for the many fans who are trying to #FreeWendy.

Obviously, Charlamagne Tha God and our own Harvey Levin have also spoken with Wendy ... and, they all say Williams sounds great -- and, doesn't seem to need a conservator.

Luenell says there's one thing Wendy's looking to get back to the most -- and, it sounds like the dudes in L.A. and NYC better watch out!

Luenell has made it clear she wants her close pal out of the conservatorship ASAP ... calling Wendy's conservator the "devil" when we spoke with her earlier this week.

Williams' case has inspired a New York state senator to reintroduce a bill to change the guardianship laws regarding family visitation in the state. Worth noting ... Williams' guardianship attorney Roberta Kaplan says Wendy has good and bad days -- though WW says that's totally untrue, and she's never even met this lawyer.

