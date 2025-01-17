Wendy Williams Slams Guardianship Attorney Over 'Bad Days' Claim

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is hitting back at her guardianship attorney's claim about her supposed "good days and bad days" ... saying the statement is actually a bunch of hogwash.

The legendary TV personality tells TMZ ... Roberta Kaplan, who is the attorney for Wendy's guardianship, has no business commenting on her mental state ... as she's never even met the lawyer.

She adds ... "How would she know that? I’ve never met Roberta Kaplan and I have never talked with her. I’m isolated and locked away in a luxury prison. So much for the Me Too movement."

Wendy's clapback comes a day after Roberta spoke with TMZ, where she said WW is still struggling with frontal lobe dementia ... even though Wendy sounded lucid and like herself on "The Breakfast Club" Thursday morning.

Per Roberta, Wendy has moments of clarity ... but FLD has no cure, which is why she's been appointed to help oversee the former talk show host's affairs. Sabrina Morrissey, an estate administration attorney from NYC, has been Wendy's conservator for the last several years.

Wendy, however, has painted an entirely different picture of her situation ... revealing in the rare interview that she doesn't think she's "cognitively impaired."

She also claimed she's been mistreated amid the conservatorship, comparing her care facility to a prison ... where she said she only has $15 to her name.