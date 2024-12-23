Wendy Williams Is Sober, Son Kevin Claims

Wants To Come Home

Wendy Williams is back on the wagon and she's ready to return home ... at least according to her son.

Kevin Hunter Jr. shared a healthy update on his famous mother Monday, saying ... "She's sober and wants to come home."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Unclear where Wendy is living now -- her legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey filed court docs claiming WW is "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated" -- but her son says the family is fighting to bring her home.

Kevin adds ... "Isolation is killing her faster than anything else."

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy's last two public outings have been down in Florida ... including a trip to Miami for Kevin's graduation from Florida International University.

New video from Kevin's big day shows Wendy getting ready for the commencement ceremony ... she's getting her nails done and getting a new wig.

Play video content Lifetime

It's good to hear Kevin saying Wendy is sober ... her former struggles with alcohol were featured on her Lifetime documentary, including a scene where she polished off an entire bottle of vodka.