Wendy Williams Dishes on Diddy, Calls His Alleged Actions 'Horrible'

Wendy Williams is finally weighing in on all the Diddy drama -- and her views are pretty much what you would expect from the former talk show host who was always judgmental of the Bad Boy Records CEO.

Wendy gave an interview Tuesday to the Daily Mail in which she said many people have approached her since Diddy's arrest about two weeks ago to give her credit for calling out the music mogul for his alleged criminal wrongdoing.

She said, "What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people -- 'Wendy you called it' -- including some people from my family who have said the same."

As we first reported, federal agents arrested Diddy at the Park Hyatt New York, and he was charged in an indictment with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.

During her sit-down with The Mail, Wendy also discussed her feelings about the infamous leaked video showing Diddy pummeling his ex Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Wendy described the footage as "horrific," contemplating how many more times Diddy may have assaulted women ... as well as the number of possible victims. She noted, "It's just so horrible."

Wendy also opened up a bit about her health issues after being diagnosed with aphasia -- a brain disorder that impairs the expression and understanding of language. She told the reporter she was "doing good."