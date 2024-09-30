Diddy's Baby Mother Dana Tran Appears to Support Him With 'LOVE' Ring

Diddy's still got people on his side as the allegations and lawsuits pile up ... and the latest show of support comes courtesy of the mother of his youngest child.

Dana Tran, who has a daughter with Diddy, was spotted Saturday for the first time since his indictment ... and she was showing off her "LOVE" ring as she played with their little girl.

Dana and Diddy's daughter, Love, is turning 2 years old in a couple weeks ... but it doesn't look like daddy's going to be there, because he's behind bars in New York as he awaits trial on sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges.

So, Diddy's missing out on some tender moments ... like Love playing outside and riding a scooter.

Dana's documenting it all on her phone, though ... so maybe Diddy will be able to see the videos from afar.

Despite Diddy's mounting legal troubles, his family's remained firmly in his corner ... his boys were there for his first court appearance, and we've been told all of his 7 kids are united in supporting him.

While Dana is supportive of Diddy, a source with direct knowledge tells TMZ Dana bought the ring herself -- it's for her mom and her grandmother. We're told nothing Dana wears that says "love" is from Diddy.