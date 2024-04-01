Diddy Posts Easter Instagram Message With Photos of Baby Love

Diddy celebrated Easter partly by showing off his cute as a button youngest child Love on Instagram amid his federal sex trafficking probe.

The rap mogul posted a series of adorable IG photos Sunday, showing little Love Sean Combs wearing pink dresses and other spiffy outfits in various settings. In the caption, Diddy wrote, "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love."

17-month-old Love spent much of Easter with Diddy's fourth baby mama, Dana Tran, at the home of Kimora Lee Simmons.

Kimora uploaded an Easter family photo to her IG page, which captured Dana cradling Love in her arms. Diddy was not in the picture.

As you know, Diddy has been keeping somewhat of a low profile following the raids on his mansions in L.A. and Miami by Homeland Security Investigations last week.

Play video content 3/25/24 Fox 11

During the raids, Diddy's two sons, Justin and King, were briefly detained in handcuffs. Federal agents hauled away Diddy's electronics, including his phones, a hard drive and his security system.

TMZ also reported the feds sent out a flurry of subpoenas to various businesses with ties to Diddy, including private jet companies. In addition to sex trafficking, the feds are looking at Diddy for narcotics trafficking and possible gun offenses.

For his part, Diddy has maintained his composure – publicly speaking – in the few times we've seen him since the raids.

Play video content 03/29/24 Instagram / @watson_fit

One time, Diddy was spotted casually heading out to play golf with his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila. On another occasion, he was filmed acting as if he didn't have a care in the world with Stevie J and fitness trainer Wes Watson.