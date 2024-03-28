Diddy's Ex-Yung Miami, 'Pink Cocaine' Claims Slammed by Sources

Yung Miami is being accused of being a mini drug mule for Diddy thanks to recent changes producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones made in his wild lawsuit ... a major load of manure according to sources close to the City Girls rapper because the dates don't add up.

Here's the new scenario ... Lil Rod is now claiming that Miami assisted Diddy secure a cocaine and ecstasy blend known as "tuci" -- per an amendment his lawyer made to the suit on Monday.

But, sources familiar with the sitch say Miami's team is outraged at Rod's filing ... and what sources are telling TMZ Hip Hop is she was actually getting fitted for her glitzy Met Gala dress with her style team during the time Rod claims she was acting bad.

The timestamps indicate she was in NYC on April 30, 2023, at the time of Rod's claims -- miles away from Diddy and the crew, who were in Virginia at the time.

Rodney alleges Yung Miami stood in for the now-arrested, accused drug supplier Brendan Paul after he forgot to snag some sweet tuci for the team's rehearsal for Pharrell's "Something In The Water" festival ... where he made a surprise appearance onstage.

Rod says Diddy's top consultant Kristina Khorram then called on Yung Miami to save the day with the party favors and Miami complied.

Miami and Diddy were thick as thieves dating much of 2022 but things cooled off after he popped up with a new child with a new woman.