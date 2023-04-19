Yung Miami Confirms Diddy Split, Clarifies 'Golden Shower' Comments

Yung Miami is confirming her whirlwind and very public relationship with Diddy is no more -- but not without clarifying a few things, including why she got "Pee Diddy" trending!!!

The City Girls rapper sat down with "The Cut" as its newest cover star ... claiming she and Diddy remain friends, even after ending their romantic entanglement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She also refused to put a formal title on their situation, which pretty much fizzled when it was revealed Diddy welcomed a newborn daughter last October.

The pair were inseparable at one point in time, frequently spotted together at award shows and parties, and Diddy also helped launch Miami's podcast career on his Revolt TV network ... which opened up speculation about their sex life.

Play video content 12/5/22 TMZ.com

On one episode of her award-winning "Caresha Please" series, Miami fawned about her love for golden showers in the bedroom ... but, in the interview, she says that didn't necessarily mean it was the Bad Boy mogul who was raining over her.

And while she and Diddy are over, Miami says she plans on making "Caresha Please" a household name like Rihanna's Fenty.