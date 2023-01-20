Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Yung Miami Gets 'Pee Diddy' Trending After Admitting to Golden Showers

Yung Miami Golden Showers Confession Makes 'Pee Diddy' a Thing!!!

1/20/2023 7:36 AM PT
yung miami p diddy
TMZ.com

Yung Miami didn't hold back during a discussion about her bedroom fetishes on the latest episode of "Caresha Please," and now fans think her BF Diddy's running a streaming service!!!

Miami and her fellow 305 rap queen Trina were getting sauced while playing a drinking game called "Resha Roulette" ... when she revealed she's into getting peed on during sex!!!

Trina, who's been flipping foul lyrics since Miami was a toddler, was seemingly at a loss for words -- although she copped to making it rain on men, she was confused if her bodily fluid constituted a golden shower. 😅

As for Miami's love for water sports ... the internet soaked it up, immediately directing so many jokes at her man, "Pee Diddy" was a trending topic!!!

yung miami p diddy

Miami and Diddy's relationship has been a big part of fan conversation as of late -- particularly after the Bad Boy mogul recently had a baby girl with another woman.

This is one way to crush all that baby talk. Clearly, their relationship is alive and well. Wet too!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later