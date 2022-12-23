Yung Miami Says Diddy Told Her About New Baby Ahead Of Birth

Diddy Tipped Me Off To New Baby...

Yung Miami is coming clean following Diddy's pop-up baby that disrupted their relationship flow ... revealing that Brother Love did indeed give her the heads up that he was expecting another child.

The City Girl had taken much heat online -- especially from Akademiks -- over the child's arrival that we revealed happened in October ... but G Herbo pushed Miami to give up the deets on her award-winning "Caresha Please" series!!!

Miami assured the Chicago rapper that she and Diddy have healthy communication within their relationship, which can be considered polyamorous by numerous definitions.

She also sounded open to being in the delivery room next ... if it should come to that!!! 😁

If it's any consolation, Diddy defended his love for Miami when the baby news broke ... silencing Akademiks and other social media pundits who referred to her as a "side chick."

G Herbo didn't go unscathed in the interview, either -- he admitted to cheating on his ex Ari Fletcher with his new wifey Taina Williams.