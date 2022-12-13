Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy Says Yung Miami Isn't His Side Chick, After Baby Announcement

Diddy Appears To Shade Akademiks ... Yung Miami Is NOT A Side Chick!!!

12/13/2022 1:32 PM PT
Diddy is reaffirming his love for Yung Miami following Akademiks labeling of the City Girl as a "side chick" after the Bad Boy mogul announced he just welcomed a new baby girl into the world.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday, Diddy denied Miami was ever a side chick ... even dishing out a new nickname for her -- "Shawty Wop."

Diddy also promised to pop up at any house of someone who "hurts" those he loves ... a fitting threat because Akademiks has been inviting people to visit him in Jersey.

Ak and Miami were tussling on Twitter Monday ... when "Grown-ish" actor Luka Sabbat entered the chat -- only to be dragged for filth by Ak on Twitch during a quasi-homophobic rant.

As we told you earlier in the week ... Diddy welcomed a new baby girl by the name of Love Combs with 28-year-old cyber security pro Dana Tran.

Dana

If Diddy says Miami isn't a side chick, Ak should back off and all will be good in the world, right?

