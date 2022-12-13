DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat

Play video content

DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!

On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went at males with the same energy as his ongoing war with Miami.

Ak got wind of Luka's tweet in real-time while live streaming on Twitch and erupted like a volcano ... daring Luka to ever confront him in person.

Ak ripped Luka's "model fashion sense" -- although he used more homophobic phrasing -- and then offered to fly Luka to New Jersey for an ass-whooping.

Luka responded to the challenge, saying he was shocked Ak would want to fight him, seeing as how he's just a thespian who spends most of his time overseas. He admits he's not looking for any smoke. So, we're guessing this whole mess dies here.

That’s the thing… You NEVER see that Nigga!!! We outside tho!!! https://t.co/CRS4sWMTVn — Material Gworl. (@SaucySantana) December 13, 2022 @SaucySantana