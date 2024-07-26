Rick Ross Offers Truce to 50 Cent After Trolling His Ex-GF Dating Travis Scott

Play video content Instagram / @richforever

Rick Ross has both jokes and a business proposition for 50 Cent, but after clowning the G-Unit Films honcho over his ex-gf hanging with Travis Scott ... Rozay might have a hard time closing the deal!!!

On Friday, Rozay couldn't contain his excitement seeing Cuban Link, 50's ex, with Travis ... and ran up 50's music streams while teasing and tagging him on several IG posts.

The MMG rapper also rummaged through his extensive Travis Scott Nike sneakers collection to jab 50 further, and also shared the video DJ Akademiks had preset to Travis' booty-call theme "I Know?"

But when a fan asked Ross would he and 50 ever collaborate, Ross dropped the schtick and praised 50's spiraling television and film compound in Louisiana.

Ross told 50 that HE could change his life should he pull up to the Promiseland estate for a boss talk. Okay, so he only half dropped the schtick.

Travis Scott and his new gf Cuban Link, I cant breathe pic.twitter.com/K5CGjVNRCu — 💖 (@TYLERSUTOPIA) July 23, 2024 @TYLERSUTOPIA

50 and Cuban Link split back in January without the usual messiness rappers deal in, and for what it's worth, she and Travis appear to be gelling pretty nicely ... for now, at least.

As for 50, he told us he's not dating last month when he dodged those Lauren Boebert dating rumors ... so, he might have time to "entertain" Ross.