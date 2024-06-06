50 Cent Laughs Off Lauren Boebert Dating Buzz, Says Diddy's 'in Trouble'

But I'm Not On the Market!!!

50 Cent says his entire interaction with Rep. Lauren Boebert was blown out of proportion because the photo-op everyone's talking about is all he had time for, plus he ain't exactly looking for a new GF.

Of course, that's not the impression 50 or Lauren gave the internet after they posted flirty exchanges to go with the cozy pics they snapped Wednesday at the White House.

We caught 50 out in NYC promoting the final season of "Power Book II: Ghost" and he laughed off the notion he and LB have a congressional romance blossoming.

50 and attorney Ben Crump were in D.C. to secure representation for African Americans in the alcohol and spirits industry, but their tour quickly folded into a media spectacle, crowned by the meet-up with Lauren.

We also asked 50 about his Diddy predictions -- remember, he's producing a Netflix docuseries about the Bad Boy mogul and the sexual misconduct allegations he's facing.

