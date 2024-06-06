Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

50 Cent Laughs Off Lauren Boebert Dating Buzz, Says Diddy's 'in Trouble'

50 Cent Boebert's Cool and All ... But I'm Not On the Market!!!

50's TWO CENTS
TMZ.com

50 Cent says his entire interaction with Rep. Lauren Boebert was blown out of proportion because the photo-op everyone's talking about is all he had time for, plus he ain't exactly looking for a new GF.

Of course, that's not the impression 50 or Lauren gave the internet after they posted flirty exchanges to go with the cozy pics they snapped Wednesday at the White House.

50 cent sub with caption
X/@50cent

We caught 50 out in NYC promoting the final season of "Power Book II: Ghost" and he laughed off the notion he and LB have a congressional romance blossoming.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 and attorney Ben Crump were in D.C. to secure representation for African Americans in the alcohol and spirits industry, but their tour quickly folded into a media spectacle, crowned by the meet-up with Lauren.

TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER
TMZ.com

We also asked 50 about his Diddy predictions -- remember, he's producing a Netflix docuseries about the Bad Boy mogul and the sexual misconduct allegations he's facing.

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
TMZ Studios

Surprisingly, he didn't trash Brother Love this time around, but still has a less-than-positive outlook on him ... legally speaking.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later