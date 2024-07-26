Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake Gets Booed At Limp Bizkit Concert After Fred Durst Introduction

Drake Booed At Hometown Limp Bizkit Show ... No Love in the 6?!?

...AND THE CROWD GOES MILD

Drake may want to stick to attending shows where he's getting paid until further notice ... 'cause even in his hometown, it's not always love.

Limp Bizkit was performing in Toronto Thursday night -- prodding their local audience with the mere mention of Drizzy's name as a guest in attendance ... and it didn't get over well at all, as the crowd booed the hell of him.

The video never shows Drake appear onstage ... but they definitely weren't happy to hear he was in the building -- which left Fred Durst absolutely speechless.

He questioned the hate, saying ... "I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake’s my homie."

The Toronto crowd began to boo even harder and some fans even hurled f-bombs at his name-dropping of Drizzy again. Unbothered, Fred dedicated their next song, "Take a Look Around," to Champagne Papi as the air continued to sour.

The "Hot Dog" all-star band was in town for the "Loserville" tour -- which also sports RiFF RAFF, Bones + Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman ... if you can believe that.

Certainly not the ideal lineup that would normally draw in Drake fans ... but getting booed in your hometown's definitely gotta sting.

drake gordo

Drake released a pair of tropical tracks with his longtime collaborator Gordo earlier today and on its face ... it seems fans are pushing the message, he needs to stay in his lane.

