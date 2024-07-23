Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake Flaunts Tupac Allegiance in Houston, Local DJ Says 'Not Like Us' Banned

Drake Pushin' Tupac Tees in H-Town ... 'Not Like Us' Banned???

drake and tupac
Getty Composite

Drake jetted out of L.A. in exchange for his OG home bases of Toronto and Texas ... but his "California Love" and admiration for Tupac Shakur remains intact!!!

Drake posted a selfie Monday night showing himself in a green, airbrushed Tupac "Only God Can Judge" t-shirt ... complete with a pair of sparkling emerald-colored Timbaland boots to match.

drake and tupac

An interesting wardrobe choice considering the Tupac estate went the extra distance to block Drake from using the "AI 2Pac" bars heard on his Kendrick Lamar diss "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Launch Doc
Launch Doc
Getty

Tupac's brother Mopreme Shakur told TMZ Hip Hop ... Drake using the late rap legend's voice was pretty much a cheat code and a cease-and-desist was eventually issued to kill the track.

Tupac Tops Drake's Spotify Wrapped '22

Whether Drake's trolling in the aftermath of his Kendrick beef remains to be seen, but his Tupac fandom is in a class of his own ... Pac was his top Spotify artist just a couple of years ago.

One thing Drake doesn't have to worry about in Houston is trolling ... at least according to local DJ Ari, who revealed she's been reprimanded more than once for spinning "Not Like Us" in nightclubs, and fans suspect it's J Prince's team shutting it down!

It would have to be someone pretty powerful to block the biggest rap song of the year.

That strongarming might not fly with H-Town radio stations, though.

