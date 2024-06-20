Kendrick Lamar Paid Homage to Tupac with $750K Ben Baller Chain

Kendrick Lamar channeled his inner "Makavelian" at his instantly-iconic "Pop Out" concert ... fans noticed he was dressed similarly to Tupac Shakur, and even rocked a massive diamond piece to complete the look!!!

Kendrick Lamar's fit at #ThePopOut pays homage to Tupac at the 1994 Source Awards.

Ben Baller tells TMZ Hip Hop ... Kung-Fu Kenny actually reached out to him last week requesting a king's cross, and the legendary jeweler had just the piece for him.

Ben says he wasn't aware Kendrick was going for a Tupac theme ... but Ben having been friends with Pac himself, made this the perfect collaboration for them.

Kendrick preformed the song 4 times and the entire arena rapped it word for word all 4 times

Kendrick took it upon himself to defend Pac's legacy after Drake used an AI version of the late rap legend on his "Taylor Made Freestyle" diss track, and hammered home his point last night by performing "Not Like Us" ... FIVE times!!!

The massive diamond crucifix Kendrick performed in is worth $600K and contained 73 carats of invisible princess cuts and channel set baguettes ... all certified VVS clarity set in a ½ kilo of 18k white gold. Chunky!!!

Dot also wore a $150k 42-carat diamond Cuban link chain -- so, in total, that was $750K worth o' bling shining on him as he performed next to Dr. Dre.

Ben says it's all "California Love" at the end of the day, but isn't taking sides in the 2024 Rap War main event. He's still friends with Drake, and didn't attend the Inglewood concert.