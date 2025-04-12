'Raising Kanan' Actor Praises Lamar Jackson, Show Doesn't Just Hand Out Cameos!

... We Don't Give Roles To Just Anybody!!!

Lamar Jackson's gotta be quite the thespian to land a gig on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" ... 'cause an actor on the show tells TMZ Sports the show's casting crew isn't easily impressed!!

TMZ Sports caught up with actor/comedian London Brown at LAX recently ... after it was revealed the Baltimore Ravens QB did a scene in the series as "E-Tone," a character the MVP describes as "dangerous."

Brown is thrilled to see Jackson branching out ... and mentioned if executive producer 50 Cent is a fan, then Jackson should come back for more!!

"If they wanna bring Lamar back, got some more spots for him, I'm like, man, eat bro!" Brown said.

"Go to work, man!"

Brown -- who also starred in "Ballers" -- believes athletes, especially football players, are already skilled at locking in with their mental toughness ... which is why Lamar will have no issue adjusting.

Jackson said he was excited for his fans to see his acting chops ... and he was thrilled with the experience.

By the way, balancing acting on top of a separate full-time career isn't easy.

We asked Joey Bada$$ about his time as Unique in "Raising Kanan," and he shared that his character was written off because he struggled to juggle his rap and acting professions at the same time.