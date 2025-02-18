Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lamar Jackson Shows Off Shoulder-Length Hair After Taking Out Braids

Lamar Jackson Just (Hair)do It!!

Published
lamar jackson hair alt main getty instagram new_era8
Getty / Instagram @new_era8 Composite

Lamar Jackson is apparently heading into the offseason with a new mantra -- long hair, don't care -- 'cause the two-time MVP just debuted an awesome new 'do!!

The 28-year-old posted a snap of his current hair situation on Tuesday ... showing his braids have been taken out.

lamar jackson hair instagram sub new_era8
Instagram / @new_era8

It's unclear if he's keeping the long hair or getting a fresh cut -- but some fans online were quick to compare his current look to Jimmy Butler's emo appearance for Miami Heat media day in 2023.

Jackson has rocked different styles over the years like braids and afros -- but it's rare to see him go shoulder-length with the hair.

Jimmy Butler
TMZSports.com

If he is set to keep the look, Ravens fans have gotta be hoping it's the missing ingredient to getting to their first-ever Super Bowl. In his seven seasons in the league, the farthest he's ever gone in the postseason was the 2023 AFC Championship Game -- which resulted in a loss to the Chiefs.

lamar jackson sub getty swipe
Getty

Chances are he was just having fun and wanted to document his growth ... but regardless, the style will live forever on the internet now!

