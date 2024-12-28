Rod Woodson Says Lamar Jackson Is MVP, Not Josh Allen, 'No Question'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Avert your eyes and ears, Bills Mafia ... NFL legend Rod Woodson tells TMZ Sports Lamar Jackson is the MVP this year -- not Josh Allen.

According to the former Baltimore Ravens defensive back, it's not particularly close, either.

"It's no question in my head," the Hall of Famer said this week, "Lamar Jackson is the MVP."

Allen has been the betting favorite to snag the NFL's highest honor for most of this season -- especially a few weeks ago -- but as Jackson has finished the year strong, it's basically become a coin flip.

Woodson -- who does currently work as a color commentator for the Ravens -- said this week he'd give his vote to Lamar ... explaining the stats tell the whole story.

"39 passing touchdowns to 26?" Woodson said. "To me, that's daunting."

Lamar does dwarf Allen in just about every meaningful category (outside of rushing touchdowns) ... although he has played in one more game than the Buffalo superstar.

Woodson said his opinion is by no means any shade on Josh -- in fact, he told us "I got much love" for the Bills QB -- he just simply thinks Lamar's been that good.

I call this the “MVP sequence” for Lamar

Jackson



Two unbelievable plays on national TV with the whole world watching



Oh yeah, and he broke the all-time QB rushing yard record on top of it all



Call itpic.twitter.com/0kbwSl4wUN — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 26, 2024 @koestreicher34

As for the Baltimore signal-caller's team, Woodson said with or without an MVP trophy on their mantle ... no team wants to see the Ravens in the playoffs next month.