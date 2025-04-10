Fight Breaks Out During Pat McAfee's 'Big Night Aht' Event In Pittsburgh

Pat McAfee's "Big Night Aht" event turned into a fight club in one section Wednesday night in Pittsburgh ... 'cause some yinzers started going at it in the crowd -- and the whole thing was caught on video.

While it's unclear what sparked the scrap, multiple parties were involved at PPG Paints Arena. At one point in the chaos, a man in a black shirt tried to break things up before getting sucker punched by a guy in a plaid shirt.

The two went tumbling down the stairs, with the guy in the plaid shirt landing some blows as his opponent was down. The two were eventually separated as arena staff tried to get a handle on the situation.

Another angle of the fight shows the brawlers falling down the stairs and the punches the guy in the black shirt took. Even after the security walked the two individuals out of the area, people in the section were still jawing with each other.

Pittsburgh police tell TMZ Sports they worked with building security to escort the individuals out of the venue, but no arrests were made.

Beyond the hockey fight, McAfee's live event in his hometown pulled out all the stops -- the event drew plenty of big names ... including Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jelly Roll, Paul Skenes, Shane Gillis and Ben Roethlisberger.

The 37-year-old also gave away a total of $2.4 million to some lucky people who popped out to the show ... with one lucky fan walking home $2 million richer!!