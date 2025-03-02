WWE's Pat McAfee Goes Ballistic on Canadians for Booing During National Anthem

Some Americans are fed up with being booed by Canadians ... and that includes WWE commentator Pat McAfee who went ballistic on our neighbors to the north during a live broadcast.

The sparks began to fly Saturday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada ... McAfee and two other commentators, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, were seated at the announcer's desk when things quickly took a turn for the worse during the World Wrestling Entertainment's "Elimination Chamber" event.

As American singer Elizabeth Irving belted out the U.S. National Anthem with Drake sitting ringside, the Canadian crowd started booing — pissing off McAfee bigtime.

Check out the video of Irving getting booed — and then check out the video of McAfee's angry response.

In the clip ... McAfee jumps out of his chair, looks directly into the camera and goes straight into his Canadian takedown -- but not toward Drake, who is just coolin' out.

“This is the most stacked Elimination Chamber that the WWE has ever had," McAfee fumes, adding, "Kinda sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing.”

Of course, this has been a recurring theme of late among Canadian fans attending sporting events pitting their teams against American ones.