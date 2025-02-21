Justin Trudeau Gloats After Canada's 4 Nations Win Over U.S., 'Can't Take Our Country'

Justin Trudeau broke out a big ol' jug of salt and poured it all over the United States' wounds on Thursday night ... dancing on the American hockey team's grave after it lost a heartbreaker to Canada.

In the deciding game of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Connor McDavid scored an overtime goal to give the Canadians the championship trophy over USA ... and not long after, Trudeau took to his X page to gloat about the win.

THERE IT IS! THE GAME WINNER! THE TOURNAMENT WINNER! 😱😱😱



CONNOR MCDAVID HAS WON IT FOR CANADA!!! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/nDneA2e26K — NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025 @NHL

Making reference to Donald Trump's various threats of annexing Canada ... Trudeau smugly wrote, "You can’t take our country -- and you can’t take our game."

While the tourney was brand new and nothing more than a mid-NHL-season showcase, the recent political tensions between the U.S. and Canada made the contests must-see TV.

In their first matchup on Saturday night in Montreal, Canadian fans booed the pregame rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" -- and then three fights broke out on the ice between players in the first nine seconds.

On Thursday, Americans watching the action at TD Garden in Boston returned the favor and boo'ed the pregame playing of "O Canada." The ensuing game, meanwhile, was as tense as the Stanley Cup Playoff matchup.

Canada got the scoring started with a goal in the first ... but the U.S. -- which got a call from Trump before the game -- responded with two ensuing goals. The Canadians ultimately tied it up, before winning in extra time.

WATCH: President Trump speaks to the @usahockey team in locker room



“BRING IT HOME!” pic.twitter.com/DNqOaU90qI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 21, 2025 @Breaking911

McDavid told reporters after the game the win "means the world to our group" -- no doubt in part due to the rivalry between the North American squads.

"A lot of stuff going on with Canada and the USA right now," Nathan MacKinnon said, "and us playing against each other was kind of a perfect storm for our sport. It was much more popular than even we would have imagined. It was getting so much attention from our whole continent."