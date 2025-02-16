U.S.-Canadian Hockey Match Devolves Into Fights After Trump Tariffs

Canadians are pissed at Americans over President Trump imposing tariffs on our ally to the north — and nowhere is this more evident than in the hockey rink.

BRANDON HAGEL AND MATTHEW TKACHUK DROP GLOVES AT PUCK DROP 😱



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Agc8UN3fIo — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2025 @espn

Three fights broke out in a manner of 9 seconds during Saturday’s USA-Canada 4 Nations Face Off game in Montreal — and the Canadian crowd also booed during the "Star-Spangled Banner" just prior to the brawls.

Many fans at the Bell Centre boo The Star-Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/LLbI0PCGl6 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 16, 2025 @RussoHockey

Check out videos that capture the fists flying between the U.S. and Canadian hockey players. Both sides are clearly not seeing eye to eye and taking out their aggression on one another.

Of course, this stems from Trump saddling Canada with tariffs on all imports — and even expressing interest in making Canada the 51st state.

Not only that, but Trump has repeatedly belittled outgoing Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, calling him “Governor Trudeau.”

Speaking of Trudeau, the PM happened to be in the crowd Saturday night when the trio of fights broke out on the ice.

Play video content 2/2/25 X/@SunGarrioch

This is the second time this month Canadian hockey fans have booed during the U.S. National Anthem. The first occurred during the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild game.