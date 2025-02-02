Canadian NHL Fans Boo During 'Star-Spangled Banner' After Trump Tariffs

Play video content X/@SunGarrioch

President Trump pissed off Canadians with his announcement today of new tariffs against the U.S.’s partner to the north — and the tension between the two countries has already bled into the NHL.

The Ottawa Senators played the Minnesota Wild at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ontario on Saturday night — but the political drama took place even before the referee dropped the puck.

It all went down during the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Check out the video … Ottawa songstress Mandia was belting out the American National Anthem in front of about 20,000 fans — largely Canadians — many of whom started to boo. But you gotta hand it to Mandia who powered through all the way to the end.

The angry crowd reaction was clearly in response to Trump imposing 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, which will go into effect Tuesday, triggering a possible trade war between the countries. Trump also slapped a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese imported goods.

What's more, 47 promised not to remove the tariffs on the 3 countries until they help curb the massive influx of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants from their territories into the U.S. Canada and Mexico quickly retaliated by placing their own tariffs on American products.

