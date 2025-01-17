NHL Star Evgeni Malkin's Stanley Cup Rings Found After Burglary

In a week that's been pretty crummy for Evgeni Malkin, he finally got some positive news ... his Stanley Cup rings have been found.

The Allegheny County Police Dept. said Thursday the championship bling that Malkin had thought was stolen in a burglary at his Pennsylvania home over the weekend was discovered.

Cops say the trio of rings was "located inside his residence," though they did not elaborate on the matter further.

Malkin said in a statement he was thankful to have his prized possessions safe.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police and the entire Penguins organization," the Pittsburgh center said. "The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I."

Malkin's Sewickley Heights place was ransacked on Jan. 11 -- the same day the Penguins lost to the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. Malkin did not play in the tilt due to injury.

Malkin's home security system had somehow been down during the break-in -- and now that his rings have been found, it's unclear what exactly was stolen. Cops say they're still investigating the incident.

Police, though, did say early indications were it was not "tied to any of the reported organizations targeting professional athletes across the country."