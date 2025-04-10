Khloe Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom's 'Creepy' Sex Doll Resembling Her

Play video content Hulu

Khloe Kardashian sees nothing sexy about Lamar Odom's sex doll -- which he purposely made to resemble her -- and is slamming it as "creepy" and "weird."

The Good American founder dissed her ex-husband's voluptuous factory-made companion on the season 6 finale of Hulu's "The Kardashians" ... and minced no words as she described how wrong the whole situation felt.

Expressing her disgust in a confessional, she vented ... "I’m supposed to be flattered by this? ... This validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross."

She also told her mom Kris Jenner and BFF Malika Haqq during the episode she feels the whole situation is "so demonic and unwell."

NOVEMBER 2024

Remember ... we shared the details about the former NBA star's sex doll back in November. He purchased the sex toy for a discounted price after touring RealDoll's Las Vegas facility and based its face on his ex-wife's.

Lamar and Koko reunited for the first time in 9 years during the season 6 premiere of her family's Hulu series. They took a trip down memory lane together, but didn't ignore the dark times ... with Khloe noting she had to view their split like a "death."

The pair married in 2009 but separated in 2013 over Lamar's infidelity and drug use. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after proceedings were paused due to Lamar's 2015 drug overdose, which had him hospitalized in a coma.