Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Dad Said to 'Pull the Plug' on Him Post-Overdose

Play video content Hulu

Khloe Kardashian’s reflecting on Lamar Odom’s overdose, reminding him she was there for him like no one else -- even claiming his late dad Joe Odom wanted to pull the plug while he was in the hospital.

The reality star dropped the bomb about his 2015 coma recovery on "The Kardashians" ... alleging, "I was there when your father said, 'Pull the plug' so he can be on your life insurance."

Lamar’s dad, Joe, died in 2021, and while they had their ups and downs, the former NBA star regularly maintained they loved each other -- but if Khloe’s story holds, it really shows the extent of their father/son strain.

Khloe emphasized it was her family supporting Lamar ... with Kim and Kris by his side, while she was there through it all, including his "six heart attacks, 12 strokes."

She went on, "I didn’t leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital."