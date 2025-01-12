Khloé Kardashian Called Hypocrite After Criticizing L.A. Mayor Over Wildfire Response

Khloé Kardashian is getting attacked for slamming L.A. city's Mayor for allegedly compromising the fire department's ability to fight fires ... when she herself was a water hog.

There was a torrent of criticism on social media, calling Khloé a hypocrite for talking the talk and not walking the walk.

Khloé went off on L.A. Mayor Karen Bass after the L.A. Fire Chief went on FOX 11 LA and claimed Bass did not adequately support their department by ordering budget cuts, among other things, and that compromised the department's abilities to fight the massive blazes that are torching L.A.

Play video content 1/10/25

Although Khloé criticized Bass, the Kardashian's were heavily criticized in June 2022, when Khloé's Calabasas home used roughly 101,000 gallons of water over the allotted limit. Her sister Kim's properties used 232,000 excess gallons of water.

One X user wrote, "Instead of Khloe Kardashian talking bulls*** about Mayor Bass, people should be talking about how she and her sister used an excess of over 300,000 gallons of water in just one month during a drought." They added, "How about the water waster just STFU."

Another user wrote, "Wonder where all of our water went? Kardashian Greed! No wonder our land is burning."

A third user chimed in, "Khloe Kardashian think's she's better than anyone else that's why she wasted over 300,000 gallons of water. I'm not interested in anything that stupid--e-dope has to say. Boycott her vain and useless family."