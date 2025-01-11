Khloé Kardashian Bashes 'Joke' L.A. Mayor Over Wildfire Complications

Plenty of Angelenos are livid at Mayor Karen Bass right now in the midst of the deadly wildfires ravaging SoCal ... and Khloé Kardashian has made it clear she is among them!

Khloé called out the mayor on Friday night, after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley gave a stunning presser where she said the city (meaning Bass) failed her, essentially due to budget cuts ... calling the situation “no longer sustainable.”

The Kardashian sister posted a snap from the interview on Instagram and added, "Thank you for being honest, Chief Crowley ... Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!."

Bass and Crowley reportedly had a very long private meeting after the interview ... the contents of which are not clear -- but KC is still in her role as chief.

The embattled Bass -- as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom -- has been eviscerated by a portion of the public for her response -- or lack thereof -- to the deadly blazes that have destroyed portions of Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena throughout the week.

Of course, Khloé is not the only celeb who has bashed the mayor and governor over the wildfire response ... Mel Gibson and James Woods have also called out the leadership duo.