Jamie Lee Curtis and Other Celebs Torn Apart Over L.A. Wildfire Destruction

Jamie Lee Curtis put on a brave face for her appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' but it quickly faded ... as she couldn't help but get choked up about the wildfires that have destroyed parts of Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress sat down Wednesday with the show's host, Jimmy Fallon ... and almost immediately became emotional while discussing the devastation in her neighborhood -- the Pacific Palisades -- and other communities ravaged by the infernos that have claimed the lives of at least 5 people.

As Jimmy was about to start the convo, Jamie cut him off and dove right into the nightmare scenario unfolding in L.A., calling it "f***ing gnarly, you guys" as her voice cracked while on the verge of tears.

Jamie explained she was on a flight heading to NYC for the show when she first started receiving texts about the wildfires, adding she'll return home Thursday to be with family and friends.

Meanwhile, comedian Dane Cook was in no laughing mood about his situation, hopping on his Instagram Story to announce he and his family had to evacuate their Hollywood home Wednesday night.

Model Chrissy Teigen also posted an IG message, saying she, her hubby John Legend, their kids, and their dogs evacuated their Hollywood Hills home and were now holed up in a hotel.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause also informed everyone on IG that she, too, was being evacuated -- safely, we might add -- from her Hollywood Hills mansion.