L.A. Resident Begs for Water to Save Home From Fire

Desperate times for one man fighting like hell to save his home from the Eaton Fire ... he has no water and is going to try to put out a nearby blaze with bottled water ... unless a hero comes to the rescue.

The sad situation is playing out right now for a resident named Chris, who says he's been begging the fire department to come stop the flames that are right next door to his place.

Chris ran a few blocks to catch up with FOX 11 to make his plea ... he says his house is not yet burned but his neighbor's place is going up in flames -- and if he can't put out that blaze his residence is toast.

It's crazy ... Chris says his wife is going to a store to buy bottled water to try to extinguish the fire -- that's their only option right now.

Chris says there's no water pressure in his house and the fire department told him he's not on the list of properties to be saved ... so he's hoping for a miracle here.

Clock's ticking ... as the interview was ending, a slow-burning house in his neighborhood exploded into large flames ... highlighting Chris' desperation.