Paris Hilton's Malibu House Burns Down in Wildfire

Paris Hilton's beachfront home in Malibu has been reduced to a pile of burning rubble ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us her beach house is completely gone after being burned to a crisp in the devastating Palisades fire.

The wildfire is sweeping through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, burning down homes and businesses ... including a bunch of picturesque properties along PCH.

Paris is fortunate enough to own multiple properties, and the Malibu house she lost in the fire is NOT her main residence ... but it's still got to be a heartbreaking loss for her.

Others who have lost their homes in the inferno are now staying with friends and relatives or in hotels ... but as we've told you, lots of hotels are now packed to the gills as a result of all the evacuations.