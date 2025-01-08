Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Anna Faris, Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Lose Homes in Pacific Palisades Wildfire

Leighton Meester Anna Faris Adam Brody pacific palisades fire
Getty Composite

Adam Brody and Anna Faris are among the celebrities most affected by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles ... because they both lost their homes to the inferno.

Adam and his wife, actress Leighton Meester, live in the Pacific Palisades, where the first fire started Tuesday morning ... and now their home is reduced to rubble and ash.

010825_leighton_meester-kal
TRAGIC LOSS
BACKGRID

Video shows Adam and Leighton's house in flames, with black smoke billowing away from the damage.

Anna Faris home fire
Backgrid

Anna also lives in the Palisades and her house went up in smoke too ... and it looks like her whole block was leveled by the fire.

Aftermath of Spencer and Heidi house backgrid SWIPED
Backgrid

As we told you ... Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi were evacuated Tuesday and watched from afar as their their Palisades residence burned to the ground.

Photos of the aftermath show what little is left of Spencer and Heidi's pad ... and Spencer also says his parents lost their home in the blaze.

spencer pratt parents home burned down fire

Thousands of people have been displaced as their homes and businesses go up in flames ... and now there are a handful of other wildfires causing damage and devastation in other areas of L.A.

