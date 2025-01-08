Anna Faris, Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Lose Homes in Pacific Palisades Wildfire

Adam Brody and Anna Faris are among the celebrities most affected by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles ... because they both lost their homes to the inferno.

Adam and his wife, actress Leighton Meester, live in the Pacific Palisades, where the first fire started Tuesday morning ... and now their home is reduced to rubble and ash.

Video shows Adam and Leighton's house in flames, with black smoke billowing away from the damage.

Anna also lives in the Palisades and her house went up in smoke too ... and it looks like her whole block was leveled by the fire.

As we told you ... Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi were evacuated Tuesday and watched from afar as their their Palisades residence burned to the ground.

Photos of the aftermath show what little is left of Spencer and Heidi's pad ... and Spencer also says his parents lost their home in the blaze.