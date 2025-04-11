Chris Appleton Says He'd Have Sex With Khloé Kardashian Despite Being Gay

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Appleton -- Kim Kardashian's hairstylist -- says he'd dip his toe in the lady pool for Khloé Kardashian ... saying she's so hot, it'd be hard for any man to turn her down.

We caught up with Appleton outside Craig's -- a popular restaurant in West Hollywood -- Thursday night ... and, we had to ask him about the revelation that Khloe would give him the ride of his life if he wanted to hook up.

ICYMI ... Kardashian admitted she would "f*** the s*** out of Chris Appleton" -- adding she's not sure if he'd feel the same about her.

Appleton, an openly gay man, told us he would still bang Khloé ... 'cause she's super hot and funny -- and, the two always have a great time together.

CA throws a double entendre into our chat too ... telling KK to call him if she ever wanted a blowout.

Of course, given their different sexual orientations, it seems unlikely these two will hook up in the future ... though, during Thursday's finale of "The Kardashians," she also pitched the idea of the two marrying purely for companionship -- and, messing around with whoever they like.

Not the first time she's brought up marrying a gay man BTW ... remember, back in February, she posted a series of emojis online joking she'd be down to enter into a "lavender marriage" -- a marriage of convenience usually between a gay person and a straight person.