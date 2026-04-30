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RNC Seemingly Suggests Barack Obama Was First Gay President

Republican National Committee If AOC Is Right About Gay POTUS, Our $$$'s On Obama

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TMZ DC is making waves on Capitol Hill ... after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told one of our producers it's entirely possible America's already had a gay president, Republicans seem to be offering up their best guess ... Barack Obama!!!

The Republican National Committee's official X account just reposted our clip with AOC and added a photo of Obama on top ... seemingly suggesting the GOP believes Obama was our first gay Prez.

RNC twitter account implies Obama was gay

Historians might disagree ... there are multiple books and documentaries suggesting Abraham Lincoln had a possible predilection for other men.

But, Obama's a much easier target for the RNC to go after on social media ... so here we are.

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YOU NEVER KNOW
Video: AOC Says It’s Possible the U.S. Has Already Had a Gay President
TMZ.com

This whole conversation started with Charlie asking AOC if America would elect a gay president or a female president first ... but don't shoot the messenger inquirer!!!

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