RNC Seemingly Suggests Barack Obama Was First Gay President

If AOC Is Right About Gay POTUS, Our $$$'s On Obama

TMZ DC is making waves on Capitol Hill ... after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told one of our producers it's entirely possible America's already had a gay president, Republicans seem to be offering up their best guess ... Barack Obama!!!

The Republican National Committee's official X account just reposted our clip with AOC and added a photo of Obama on top ... seemingly suggesting the GOP believes Obama was our first gay Prez.

Historians might disagree ... there are multiple books and documentaries suggesting Abraham Lincoln had a possible predilection for other men.

But, Obama's a much easier target for the RNC to go after on social media ... so here we are.