Joe Biden Under Fire for Saying University Trustee Looks Like Barack Obama, on Video

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Joe Biden is catching heat online after pausing a speech at Syracuse University to say a Trustee is a doppelganger for Barack Obama ... and it's all on video.

Check out this clip from Biden's speech Tuesday at his alma mater ... he's on stage for the unveiling of his portrait at the University's College of Law when things take an unexpected turn. The former Commander-in-Chief suddenly calls Syracuse Board Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs up to the podium and tells the crowd Jeffrey looks a lot like none other than ... President Obama.

The chittering sounds from the crowd lead us to believe that the comment was laughed off ... but the audience on social media is not as forgiving.