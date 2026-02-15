Barack Obama Comes Up With Loose Ball While Courtside at NBA All-Star Game

Former President Barack Obama came up clutch at the NBA All-star game Sunday ... he snagged a loose ball that came barreling straight for him on the sidelines!

Watch the video ... Barack is just hanging out with his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, courtside when the rock comes out of nowhere, almost hitting them ... but Barack's no stranger to the basketball court.

President Barack Obama comes up with the loose ball courtside!



pic.twitter.com/IT0UMqhR2u — The Spectator Key (@spectatorinde) February 15, 2026 @spectatorinde

He showed he's still got those quick hands, smoothly catching the ball and tossing it back in play. Check it out ... he sits right back down and crosses his legs like nothing ever happened while continuing his conversation with Michelle.

Talk about calm under pressure!

It's good to see the 44th President of the United States enjoying himself, because he's been dealing with some B.S. lately.

Just days ago, he was responding to a video that depicted him and his wife as apes, which was later shared by President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen, Barack referred to both the social media posts and the administration's public behaviors as a "clown show" ... and he lamented the loss of "decorum" and "propriety" as it relates to the highest office in the land.