Mookie Betts Plays Golf With Barack Obama at Swanky Los Angeles Country Club

Mookie Betts spent some quality time with a former Commander in Chief last week ... 'cause TMZ has learned the Dodgers superstar teed it up with Barack Obama for a full round of golf in Southern California.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Mookie and Barack played 18 holes together last Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Club, the ultra exclusive, members only course in Burbank.

We're told multiple Secret Service agents were stationed around the course, with cops on motorcycles nearby to keep things secure while the two enjoyed their day on the green.

Our sources say after wrapping up the round, Betts headed straight to the Disney Studios nearby, where he taped an episode of the ABC comedy series "Shifting Gears."