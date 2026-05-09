Tekashi 6ix9ine Says His GF Will Abort Baby If It's a Girl

Play video content Video: Tekashi 69 Twitch/N3on

Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrated his girlfriend Aliday Alter's pregnancy at their gender reveal party Friday ... but according to him, he only planned to celebrate if they were having a boy!

Check out a clip from his livestream from the shindig -- he tells pals Clavicular, N3ON, and Adin Ross he only wants a son ... and if the gender results show a baby girl -- they're heading to the abortion clinic.

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The group of streamers was noticeably shocked and seemingly tried to play it off as a joke, but 6ix9ine doubled down on the plan with Aliday right next to him! He also said she was in total agreement with him.

Turns out they are having a boy ... so crisis averted.

It's unclear exactly how far along Aliday is in her pregnancy, but she announced she's expecting in late April with a photo of her posing in a cheetah print dress on a beach that showcased her growing belly. She penned ... "My world is about to change."

The felonious trap star served 3 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release, starting in January until his early release on April 3. So, it appears they got to baby-making before his stint behind bars.