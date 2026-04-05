Tekashi 6ix9ine Parties at Strip Club After Release From Prison

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Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrated his release from a federal lockup the only way he knows how -- at a strip club!

The rapper was seen partying with his posse at Booby Trap in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday night after he was sprung from New York's MDC Brooklyn detention facility earlier in the day.

Tekashi was incarcerated for 3 months at MDC for violating his federal probation after he pled guilty to possessing cocaine and MDMA -- a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen.

But you wouldn't have known Tekashi spent one day behind bars by watching the video we obtained of him exiting the strip club in Pompano last night.

Check it out ... Tekashi is clearly in great spirits as he poses for pics with his buddies before making plans to hit another club with them. He then walks toward the driver's side of his ride to get behind the wheel and cruise over to the next hot spot.

ICYW ... while Tekashi and Co. were hanging out inside Booby Trap, we're told they dropped thousands of dollars on bottle service and tips for the strippers.