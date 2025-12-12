Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks 21 Savage for Being British After 'Mexican' Snitch Label
Tekashi 6ix9ine To 21 Savage This Mexican Will Beat The Tea & Crumpets Out Your Ass!!!
Tekashi 6ix9ine caught a stray shot for being a "snitching Mexican" in a lace-front wig during 21 Savage's 3-hour interview ... and now the rainbow-haired rapper is blowing the musket at "Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph III" with endless British jokes!!!
21 Savage disses 6ix9ine, naming him as one of the people the internet destroyed— No Jumper (@nojumper) December 12, 2025 @nojumper
“Like the rat boy who be wearing lace fronts and sh-t... the n-gga who told in New York man... the Mexican - the internet took his sh-t down.”
pic.twitter.com/WSQQrjZGfc
The interview was just last night ... 21 Savage was detailing 6ix9ine's downfall, essentially labeling him broke and a "rat boy" on the "Perspektives With Bank" podcast, while also questioning the 2025 street code.
6ix9ine wasted no time firing back in a full-costumed skit this side of George Washington ... draped in colonial garb, complete with the powdered wig, white gloves, and a King's Guard stunt double!!!
The skit unfolds with 6ix9ine reenacting British tea time with a guy portraying 21 Savage desperate to make it as a gangsta rapper in America at all costs ... even selling his chain -- and soul -- to Jay-Z.
21 is painted as a traitor to the UK and ultimately has his visa denied. For the record, 21 had his real-life immigration issues settled and squashed back in 2023.
Although Tekashi is having a time at 21's expense, 21's girlfriend Latto loves his UK style and gloated on his new album how she's "F****** on this British man."
Remember, Latto confirmed the longstanding dating rumors with TMZ Hip Hop over the summer, so she has the wiggle room to brag now!
Meanwhile, 6ix9ine is just a few weeks out from reporting to prison for his own probation violations, but clearly he had TIME for beef today!!!