Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks 21 Savage for Being British After 'Mexican' Snitch Label

Tekashi 6ix9ine To 21 Savage This Mexican Will Beat The Tea & Crumpets Out Your Ass!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tekashi 6ix9ine caught a stray shot for being a "snitching Mexican" in a lace-front wig during 21 Savage's 3-hour interview ... and now the rainbow-haired rapper is blowing the musket at "Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph III" with endless British jokes!!!

The interview was just last night ... 21 Savage was detailing 6ix9ine's downfall, essentially labeling him broke and a "rat boy" on the "Perspektives With Bank" podcast, while also questioning the 2025 street code.

6ix9ine wasted no time firing back in a full-costumed skit this side of George Washington ... draped in colonial garb, complete with the powdered wig, white gloves, and a King's Guard stunt double!!!

The skit unfolds with 6ix9ine reenacting British tea time with a guy portraying 21 Savage desperate to make it as a gangsta rapper in America at all costs ... even selling his chain -- and soul -- to Jay-Z.

21 is painted as a traitor to the UK and ultimately has his visa denied. For the record, 21 had his real-life immigration issues settled and squashed back in 2023.

Although Tekashi is having a time at 21's expense, 21's girlfriend Latto loves his UK style and gloated on his new album how she's "F****** on this British man."

21 IS MY MAN!!!
Remember, Latto confirmed the longstanding dating rumors with TMZ Hip Hop over the summer, so she has the wiggle room to brag now!

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine is just a few weeks out from reporting to prison for his own probation violations, but clearly he had TIME for beef today!!!

