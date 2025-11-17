Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mom, Pup Manhandled by Burglars in Home-Invasion Video

Play video content

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida crib was ransacked by four gunmen last night ... and new security footage shows just how scary it got for his mom -- who was held against her will -- and even the family dog trapped inside.

TMZ has obtained surveillance video from Sunday night after the intruders slipped in through the garage. In one clip, you can see Tekashi’s 60-year-old mom face to face with the burglars, her voice shaking as she begs and pleads ... while the dog runs around confused.

Play video content

One intruder stays posted up on Tekashi’s mom while the others tear through the place ... and before long the chaos spills outside, which you can see play out on more surveillance video.

The masked "mom chaperone" grabs her hand and steers her one way, and as something catches his eye, he then he walks her right back inside ... with the dog trotting behind them.

Play video content