Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Home Invaded by 4 Gunmen, Mother Held Against Her Will

MOM HELD AGAINST HER WILL AFTER HOME INVADED BY GUNMEN

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida home was stormed by four gunmen hunting for his cash and car keys ... and held his mother against her will during the terrifying invasion.

The chilling incident went down Sunday night, when the embattled rapper's 60-year-old mother was at his residence and suddenly confronted by the armed men.

6ix9ine tells us he was not home at the time ... instead, he was livestreaming with Jack Doherty when the home invasion played out. You'll recall, Doherty was also arrested Saturday morning on drug possession and other charges.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... they were dispatched to the rapper's home for a home invasion robbery/burglary in progress.

When they arrived, deputies made contact with several individuals inside the residence who reported that four armed, masked men entered the home with handguns.

Police said Tekashi's mother was physically held outside while the remaining suspects ran inside and ransacked the property -- demanding cash and car keys.

Cops searched Tekashi's home with a K-9 unit, but could not find the suspects, who possibly drove off in a vehicle before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.