Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Feds Raided His Mansion, Guns and Drugs Possibly Seized

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida mansion was crawling with law enforcement Wednesday ... federal officers and local police raided his home -- and the rapper claims they seized firearms and drugs, though he says he's done nothing wrong.

Tekashi tells TMZ ... the feds and local cops rushed the house Wednesday morning and kept him in handcuffs from 9 AM to 3 PM while they searched the place.

Play video content 10/8/24 TMZ.com

6ix9ine says law enforcement took DNA samples from him and turned his house upside down in search of something. He says they confiscated guns and drugs and want to see if his DNA is on the items recovered.

Tekashi says he's not engaging in any criminal activity, though, and is just chilling while on house arrest.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... federal U.S. Probation officers, assisted by Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, executed a search warrant Wednesday on Tekashi's home in Florida.

The Sheriff's office says the feds confiscated items from Tekashi's home during a "probation" check and took the items for further analysis. They also say whatever was found could not immediately be connected to 6ix9ine, so further testing is needed.

It should be noted the Sheriff's office did not confirm Tekashi's claim that guns and drugs were recovered during the raid.

We're told Tekashi was NOT arrested because there was no probable cause and he was handcuffed during the raid for officer safety.