Tekashi 6ix9ine Sues LA Fitness for $1M Over Brutal Gym Beatdown

Play video content MARCH 2023

Tekashi 6ix9ine is taking LA Fitness to court, suing the gym over a vicious attack he endured in 2023 that sent him straight to the hospital.

TMZ has obtained legal docs from Palm Beach County, Florida, revealing the rapper is asking for more than $1 million in damages, claiming the gym failed to provide adequate security to prevent the brutal attack by three men -- labeled as Latin Kings gang members in the suit -- at one of the company's South Florida locations.

Tekashi -- real name Daniel Hernandez -- is alleging the gym staff was not properly educated or informed regarding security protocols at LA Fitness, claiming employees failed to promptly request police presence once they were aware of the attack.

He's claiming that, due to LA Fitness' negligence, he was brutally beaten, assaulted, and robbed, leading to bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, humiliation, medical expenses, loss of income, and diminished quality of life.

Play video content

TMZ obtained footage from the attack at the time, showing Tekashi being repeatedly struck while attempting to shield his face.