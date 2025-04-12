Mickey Rourke Agrees to Leave Celebrity Big Brother After Controversial Comments

Mickey Rourke is officially off "Celebrity Big Brother" ... 'cause the show just announced the actors departure -- citing his language and calling his behavior inappropriate.

The 'CBB' team released a statement Saturday ... announcing Mickey and producers mutually agreed to part ways after the veteran actor had "a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

According to "Celebrity Big Brother," Mickey has used inappropriate language in other instances since using a gay slur on the show ... and, it all spiraled into an explosive disagreement on Saturday.

The statement reads, "Today, Mickey’s behaviour and language to Chris during a disagreement in a task was considered to be threatening and aggressive, but no physical altercation took place."

The "Chris" in this case is Chris Hughes ... a British television personality who has appeared on "Love Island."

As we told you ... earlier this week, Mickey was given a formal warning by "Big Brother" after he made several offensive comments about JoJo Siwa -- including claiming he could turn her straight and seemingly calling her a "f**."

Combine that with an uncomfortable moment Mickey had when he visibly ogled hot Odudu, and many fans were already calling for his removal from the show.