Bella Thorne Alleges 'Gross' Behavior By Mickey Rourke On 'Girl' Movie Set

Bella Thorne says Mickey Rourke was a nightmare to work with ... claiming he did all sorts of "gross" stuff when they were filming a movie together.

In a series of social media posts Friday, Bella lays out her allegations against Mickey.

She says ... "This f***ing dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again."

Bella continues ... "I had bruises on my pelvic bone. Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Her post was in response to news that Mickey was warned over allegedly using homophobic remarks towards JoJo Siwa on "Celebrity Big Brother UK."

Bella made more claims against Mickey in a subsequent Instagram Story, posting ... "So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew."

Thorne added ... "Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers — so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from producers,” Thorne added. “In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked."

"Girl" is a 2020 movie starring Bella as a young girl who goes back to her hometown to kill her abusive father. Mickey plays a sheriff in town.